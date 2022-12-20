Houseless camps on Oahu endure winter storms, as advocates try to help

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters and channels except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Glory Dixon says she used large rocks to weigh down her tent. She collapsed the tent for the day due to heavy winds.
While some prefer not to abandon their belongings, some have been admitted to shelters in recent days, according to advocacy groups like Partners in Care.
"And they are a tough group. They are able to withstand quite a bit. Many have been outside and unsheltered for a long time. So a lot of these events are more normal to them," Laura Thielen told KITV4.
All the same, communication is key Thielen says, making sure nobody is caught completely unprepared.
"One minute you're not in a disaster and the next it can be a really big storm. So a lot of folks that are out on the streets don't know what's coming. So the outreach provided by all these different agencies is vital," Thielen added.
"Water just came up and swept up my whole tent," Makana-Akua told KITV4.
Makana-Akua, 21, has been unsheltered for several years, since he was a teenager. He says the high surf caught him off guard.
"There was like a sand storm. A sand and rain storm. Everywhere was foggy after the rain. It was spooky," he said.
Some have dug trenches in the sand to deter the high surf. At one point, a golf cart pulled up. The driver said, "We're gonna take uncle to our home." The local told KITV4 an older man he knew needed some help.
"They're our neighbors. Whether they're on the streets or in a house, they're part of our community. If we can get them to trust us during episodes like this when harm might come to them if they don't get into shelter, they might begin to trust us on other things," Thielen said, "And that's what we really want to work towards, is building that trust."