Houseless camps on Oahu endure winter storms, as advocates try to help

Houseless residents battle rough weather

Glory Dixon says she used large rocks to weigh down her tent. She collapsed the tent for the day due to heavy winds.

The rough weather over the past few days brought unique challenges for houseless communites.

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Large rocks and whatever items are available, that's what those living off of Farrington Highway have been using to try to secure tents and belongings from the heavy winds.

"Mainly we tie down everything. Even though the wind is stronger, the waves are stronger than us. That's nature. We cannot deal with that. We just got to at least go with it," Glory Dixon said.

An error occurred