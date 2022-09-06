House fire displaces family of 6 on Maui

HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A family of six on Maui is looking for a home after a fire caused extensive damage to their house in Hana over the weekend.
One person was injured in the fire that broke out at a home on Keanini Drive, Saturday afternoon.
Maui firefighters (MFD) responded to the scene at 12:30 p.m. Crews arriving to the home reported that the house was nearly fully engulfed.
Thankfully, everyone inside of the home managed to get out safely. An elderly woman inside the home was helped out by neighbors and family members.
One person who was assisting the elderly woman out of the home suffered burns to their face and arm. That person is in good condition, according to MFD.
The six residents who lived at the home are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.
A preliminary damage estimated that $65,000 was caused to the house, and $15,000 caused to the content inside. About $3,200 in damage was caused to a neighboring home, according to the Maui County Public Safety Department.
Firefighters remained on scene for more than four hours knocking down the fire and mopping up hot spots. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.