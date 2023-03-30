Hours-long police standoff with armed man ends in arrest in Puna | UPDATE

UPDATE 9:38 p.m. --- Hawai’i Island police arrested a man following an hours-long armed standoff in the Aloha Estates Subdivision in Puna.
On Thursday, March 30, 2023, just after 1:30 p.m., officers conducting a warrant sweep in the Puna district. While in in the Kopua Farm Lots area when they noticed a vehicle known to be operated by the suspect. Since police had information that the suspect had two outstanding warrants, was known to be armed and dangerous, and had just received information that he was experiencing suicidal ideations, they attempted to initiate contact with the suspect.
Officers continued attempting to contact him and were able to track as it drove towards the Eden Roc Subdivision, then into Fern Forest, when the vehicle appeared to begin experiencing mechanical issues.
During this time, officers also observed the suspect reach his arm out of the car and fire a pistol. The vehicle subsequently crossed Highway 11 and became fully disabled in the area of Highway 11 and Mauna Loa Road, at the bottom of the Aloha Estates Subdivision.
At that point the suspect exited the vehicle, placed a pistol up against his head, and began running up Mauna Loa Road. Officers pursued the suspect on foot in attempts to ensure his safety, as well as the safety of the residents in the area.
Due to the nature of the rapidly evolving series of events, the department’s Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiators responded to assist in apprehending the suspect.
Police continued to follow the suspect on foot, up Mauna Loa Road for over a mile to the area of Wainani Street, as he continued to disregard officers verbal commands and kept the pistol pressed against his head. The Special Response Crisis Negotiation Team was able to verbally engage with the suspect to peacefully resolve the situation.
Just before 6:00 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody, and his loaded pistol was safely recovered. He was arrested for his two outstanding Circuit Court warrants, reckless endangering, and various firearms offenses.
For safety, several residents in the Aloha Estates Subdivision had been evacuated until police were able to render the area safe.
There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident.
Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this case to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Paul Mangus at (808) 961-2383 or paul.mangus@hawaiicounty.gov.
KITV4 will name the suspect after charges are filed.
ORIGINAL STORY
--
GLENWOOD, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are asking residents to avoid Mauna Loa Road near a housing subdivision in Glenwood due to police activity in the area.
The incident is unfolding at the Aloha Estates subdivision. Few details are known about what prompted the police response.
A spokesperson for the department tells KITV4 that patrol officers and a special response team (SRT) is at the scene.
Big Island police put out the notice to the public just after 4 p.m., asking people to avoid the area for "the next several hours."
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
