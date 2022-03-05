HOS rescues women after falling several feet at Mokulua Islands by KITV4 WEB STAFF Mar 5, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Ocean Safety (HOS) responded to an emergency call about two women needing assistance near the Mokulua Islands. HOS report the call was received at around 1:45 PM and that one of the woman, who was visiting, was walking around the back of island when she got into trouble.The 27-year-old woman fell several feet when she was hit by a wave and suffered extensive injuries over most of her body.Several bystanders assisted the woman and lifeguards brought her to shore.Care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services where she was treated and transported to an emergency room in serious condition. News Honolulu Police concerned over rise in Oahu pedestrian deaths Tom George Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Honolulu Ocean Safety Medicine Anatomy Ho Condition Emergency Call Foot Assistance Injury More From KITV 4 Island News Local The Hawaii Fire Fighters Association endorse Josh Green for Governor Updated Feb 14, 2022 Local Iowa woman critically injured in bicycle crash on Maui Updated Feb 17, 2022 Local Thanksgiving holiday schedule for City and County of Honolulu Updated Nov 22, 2021 Local Saturday weather: Warning level surf expected, moderate trades & dry conditions Updated Feb 26, 2022 Local Maui county officials face lawsuit over homeless encampment sweep Nov 2, 2021 News Hawaii reports its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic Updated Dec 26, 2021 Recommended for you