HOS rescues women after falling several feet at Mokulua Islands

HFD Helicopter
FILE

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Ocean Safety (HOS) responded to an emergency call about two women needing assistance near the Mokulua Islands. 

HOS report the call was received at around 1:45 PM and that one of the woman, who was visiting, was walking around the back of island when she got into trouble.

The 27-year-old woman fell several feet when she was hit by a wave and suffered extensive injuries over most of her body.

Several bystanders assisted the woman and lifeguards brought her to shore.

Care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services where she was treated and transported to an emergency room in serious condition.

