Horse found dead on Big Island farm, leaving orphaned foal, has family in shock By KITV Web Staff Sep 20, 2022 Sep 20, 2022 Updated 11 min ago Photo by Craig Burkholder A family is in shock, after their horse was found dead -- leaving a young foal without her mother.The owners woke up Sunday to find their Friesian horse Onyx had been killed, and now, its 12-week-old offspring is now stressed and at risk."We are struggling to make sure she survives now," says Hal Ansler. "It's such a terrible waste and it could have so easily been avoided." Local "He's angry I exposed everything." | Animal cruelty case being investigated in Laie By Cynthia Yip Just days ago, Onyx and her foal Uhane were moving about freely on the Honomu Ranch, but Sunday morning owners awoke to a gruesome site.The next door neighbor, working to sell their homes, had hired a hunter to thin the feral pigs that had been damaging the property. The neighbor had sent a text, but late at night."He reached out to the neighbor and said, 'Was your hunter here? Did he discharge his gun?' and he said, yes, and we said, 'Well our horse is dead. You killed our horse.'""That guy he should have waited, now he gotta own up to it. Hey you did the crime, you gotta pay the time."The family has set up a GoFundMe to secure milk replacement pellets for the the young foal.