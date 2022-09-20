 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Horse found dead on Big Island farm, leaving orphaned foal, has family in shock

  • Updated
  • 0
orphan foal
Photo by Craig Burkholder

The owners on the Big Island woke up Sunday to find their Friiesian horse Onyx has been shot dead, and its 12 week year old offspring stressed and out of sorts. Now the younger horse is at risk.

A family is in shock, after their horse was found dead -- leaving a young foal without her mother.

The owners woke up Sunday to find their Friesian horse Onyx had been killed, and now, its 12-week-old offspring is now stressed and at risk.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred