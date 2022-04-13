Hop over to these Easter events happening around Hawaii

Celebrate the Easter holiday this year with Easter Bunny photos, an Easter egg hunt, a three course brunch, or a family day in Kakaako. See a roundup of local events locally below. Submit your Easter events to digital@kitv.com.
ROYAL HAWAIIAN CENTER HOSTS EASTER BUNNIES AUNTY LELE and UNCLE LAPAKI
Hop over to the Royal Hawaiian Center for festive photos with not one, but two Easter bunnies: Aunty Lele and Uncle Lapaki. This year, keiki will have the chance to take photos standing with the bunnies for the first time since 2019.
Saturday and Sunday, April 16 & 17
Royal Hawaiian Center, 2201 Kalakaua Ave, in the new Lei ʻOhu Hale (Building B, Level 1), Honolulu, HI
4 to 6 pm.
More details on the event here.
--
EASTER EGG HUNT at LOKAHI MARKET, KAILUA
Easter Egg Hunt with Lōkahi Kailua Market & KidzArt Windward
Sunday, April 17, 9am – 1pm
340 Uluniu St, Kailua, HI 96734 (covered parking lot next to Assaggio’s restaurant)
Lōkahi Kailua Market is a community-based, weekly market consisting of F.R.E.S.H. farmed goods, flowers, food, crafts, keiki activities & live music.
KidzArt Windward is a locally-owned program that aims to inspire keiki via art. DETAILS: Our market is free & open to the public; however, there is a $10 registration fee to participate in the Easter Egg Hunt. All funds from our Easter Egg Hunt will go to benefit keiki that would otherwise not be able to afford participating in the KidzArt Windward program.
--
THE SHOPS AT WAILEA, MAUI
Over on Maui, the Shops at Wailea will have special events for Keiki, including the Easter Bunny, Face Painting and balloon animals.
The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea, Hawaii
Friday, April 15: Free activities for keiki: Easter Bunny photos, 11am – 1pm; face painting and balloon animals, 11am – 1pm; magic show, 1-2pm.
Easter Sunday, April 17: Special 3-course menu at Ruth’s Chris Steak House; Easter basket goodies at participating retailers, including Cos Bar, Enchantress Gallery, and Sunglass Hut.
See all the "hoppenings" here.
--
EASTER PHOTO BUS AT KAPOLEI COMMONS
Easter Photo Bus at Kapolei Commons
Family, friends, and fur babies are all welcome to the Easter Photo bus at Kapolei Commons. Just bring your camera and the photo bus will have all the props you need to capture your Easter fun.
Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17
1 pm – 7 pm.
Kapolei Commons, In front of Regal Theater, 4450 Kapolei Pkwy, Kapolei
--
SALT AT OUR KAKA'AKO HOSTING EASTER BUNNY, KEIKI GAMES
Sunday, April 17, 2 - 4pm
691 Auahi Street, Honolulu
More event details here.
---
SUNDAY CLUB, EASTER SUNDAY BRUNCH AT 'ALOHILANI RESORT
Hop on over to Sunday Club, at Alohilani Resort for their special Easter Sunday Brunch on April 17, with an exclusive brunch experience featuring beats by Big Wave Surf Champion, and DJ KK. Brunch will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. $115-- includes brunch, drinks and three hours of valet parking. For reservations call 808-294-4108.