 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hop over to these Easter events happening around Hawaii

  • Updated
  • 0
Royal Hawaiian easter bunnies

Celebrate the Easter holiday this year with Easter Bunny photos, an Easter egg hunt, a three course brunch, or a family day in Kakaako. See a roundup of local events locally below. Submit your Easter events to digital@kitv.com

 

ROYAL HAWAIIAN CENTER HOSTS EASTER BUNNIES AUNTY LELE and UNCLE LAPAKI

Hop over to the Royal Hawaiian Center for festive photos with not one, but two Easter bunnies: Aunty Lele and Uncle Lapaki. This year, keiki will have the chance to take photos standing with the bunnies for the first time since 2019. 

Saturday and Sunday, April 16 & 17

Royal Hawaiian Center, 2201 Kalakaua Ave, in the new Lei ʻOhu Hale (Building B, Level 1), Honolulu, HI

4 to 6 pm.

More details on the event here

--

Easter Egg Hunt Kailua

EASTER EGG HUNT at LOKAHI MARKET, KAILUA 

Easter Egg Hunt with Lōkahi Kailua Market & KidzArt Windward

Sunday, April 17, 9am – 1pm

340 Uluniu St, Kailua, HI 96734 (covered parking lot next to Assaggio’s restaurant)

Lōkahi Kailua Market is a community-based, weekly market consisting of F.R.E.S.H. farmed goods, flowers, food, crafts, keiki activities & live music.

KidzArt Windward is a locally-owned program that aims to inspire keiki via art. DETAILS: Our market is free & open to the public; however, there is a $10 registration fee to participate in the Easter Egg Hunt. All funds from our Easter Egg Hunt will go to benefit keiki that would otherwise not be able to afford participating in the KidzArt Windward program.

Link to Register.

--

Wailea easter event

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA, MAUI

Over on Maui, the Shops at Wailea will have special events for Keiki, including the Easter Bunny, Face Painting and balloon animals. 

The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea, Hawaii

Friday, April 15: Free activities for keiki: Easter Bunny photos, 11am – 1pm; face painting and balloon animals, 11am – 1pm; magic show, 1-2pm.

Easter Sunday, April 17: Special 3-course menu at Ruth’s Chris Steak House; Easter basket goodies at participating retailers, including Cos Bar, Enchantress Gallery, and Sunglass Hut.

See all the "hoppenings" here

--

Easter bus Kapolei

EASTER PHOTO BUS AT KAPOLEI COMMONS

Easter Photo Bus at Kapolei Commons

Family, friends, and fur babies are all welcome to the Easter Photo bus at Kapolei Commons. Just bring your camera and the photo bus will have all the props you need to capture your Easter fun.

Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17

1 pm – 7 pm.

Kapolei Commons, In front of Regal Theater, 4450 Kapolei Pkwy, Kapolei 

Event Details Here

--

SALT Easter event

SALT AT OUR KAKA'AKO HOSTING EASTER BUNNY, KEIKI GAMES

Sunday, April 17, 2 - 4pm

691 Auahi Street, Honolulu

More event details here.

---

Alohilani Resort Easter Sunday Brunch

SUNDAY CLUB, EASTER SUNDAY BRUNCH AT 'ALOHILANI RESORT

Hop on over to Sunday Club, at Alohilani Resort for their special Easter Sunday Brunch on April 17, with an exclusive brunch experience featuring beats by Big Wave Surf Champion, and DJ KK. Brunch will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. $115-- includes brunch, drinks and three hours of valet parking. For reservations call 808-294-4108.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK