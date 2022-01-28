 Skip to main content

Hooked juvenile monk seal captured by NOAA Fisheries

  • Updated
  • 0
Monk seal hooked
Courtesy of NOAA Fisheries

HANAUMA BAY, Hawaiʻi (KITV4) -- A juvenile Hawaiian monk seal was finally captured for treatment on Thursday, days after it was first spotted with a wire fishing leader and a large swivel protruding from its mouth.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries personnel were able to safely capture the seal called “N2” from the beach at Hanauma Bay with support from their partner Hawaii Marine Animal Response (HMAR).

The seal was initially spotted with the fishing gear protruding from its mouth on Jan. 22, 2022 on Oʻahu’s Ka Iwi coastline. According to the press release, NOAA Fisheries staff responded and identified that the seal had likely ingested a hook, but appeared to be in good condition.

Since a removal effort was not logistically possible at the time, NOAA personnel applied a bleach mark to make the seal easier to identify.

A search for “N2” by HMAR members and the public ensued over the following days. The seal was spotted again on Mānana (Rabbit) Island on Jan. 24, but was in an area where a response was not feasible.

However, “N2” arrived at Hanauma Bay on Jan. 27, making him available for capture and treatment.

Monk seal rescued from Hanauma bay

NOAA personnel and HMAR members captured the seal using “crowding boards” and a special monk seal carrier. “N2” is currently awaiting transport on a U.S. Coast Guard plane to Kailua-Kona’s Marine Mammal Center for further evaluation and treatment.

To report an injured or entangled seal, please contact the statewide NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline: 1-888-256-9840. For tips on how to avoid injuring monk seals while fishing, please visit: Nearshore Fisheries and Interactions with Hawaiian Monk Seals | NOAA Fisheries.

