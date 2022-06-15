Honua Ola files motion for reconsideration, clarification, and further hearing following PUC decision

Pepe'ekeo, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honua Ola Bioenergy filed a motion for reconsideration, clarification, and further hearing of the PUC Majority Decision to deny the renewable energy project between Honua Ola and Hawaii Electric Light Company.
The motion was filed on Thursday, June 2.
Honua Ola Bioenergy -- Hu Honua Bioenergy, LLC in legal documents -- filed the motion seeking to reverse the 2-1 PUC Majority decision issued by Commissioners James Griffin and Jennifer Potter.
Commissioner Leodoloff Asuncion issued a dissenting opinion stating that Honua Ola and Hawaiian Electric met their burden for approval.
“We believe the decision by Commissioners Griffin and Potter was in error, because the PUC Majority exceeded its authority by considering issues outside the Hawaii Supreme Court’s mandate to only consider greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and misused its discretion by relying on erroneous findings of fact and applying a ‘clear and convincing standard’ instead of the ‘preponderance of the evidence’ standard," said Warren Lee, president of Honua Ola.
Lee went on to say, "In addition, the PUC Majority disregarded the plain language of the relevant statute HRS 269-6(b) and substituted its own policy interpretation, and also violated the Hawaii Administrative Procedure Act and Honua Ola’s constitutional rights.”
Honua Ola’s motion also highlights that the PUC Majority generated evidence outside the scope of the proceedings without providing an opportunity for parties to meaningfully respond.
The motion states: the PUC Majority treated Honua Ola differently from other prior renewable energy projects, that received PUC approvals following GHG emissions analysis, by applying a different and unattainable standard for approval. Incredibly, despite Honua Ola’s pledge and financial commitment to plant and grow more trees than it harvests (in the millions of trees), the PUC Majority was not convinced that such trees would remove emissions from the atmosphere and that GHG emissions would be reduced.
Honua Ola Bioenergy Facility
The Honua Ola facility plans to burn non-native trees, primarily eucalyptus trees -- which would make 21.5 megawatts of renewable energy available.
The facility is located in Pepe'ekeo on Hawaii Island on what was once a sugar plantation. The facility itself, now refurbished and reconstructed, once burned bagasse and coal.
According to Honua Ola, it will help Hawaii reach its goal to produce all electrical power needs from renewables by 2045. Once the facility begins operation, it will have the ability to power approximately 14,000 households with renewable energy.
Following two previous approvals by the PUC in 2013 and 2017, the facility sits 99% complete ready to produce energy by later this year.
To date, approximately $520-million has been invested into the facility.
Life of the Land
The decision by the PUC is a result of an appeal by non-profit, Life of the Land, to a 2017 decision.
While this latest decision sites the energy provided would result in high costs to consumers, Life of the Land's Henry Curtis says that is just one of the reasons this decision from the PUC is the right one.
"We feel the decision was right for four basic reasons, first Hu Honua would raise energy prices for consumers for 30 years, second it would displace cheaper sources for renewable energy, third it would emit huge amounts of green house gases be one of the most intensive green house gas emitters in the state, and fourth all of their ideas about sequestration are promises and speculation but are not ground in fact," said Curtis.
Curtis says he believes the decision from the PUC will stand, but that he knows this won't be the end of the fight.
Rallies: Looking to gain support
On Friday, June 3, employees of Honua Ola traveled to Oahu to bring the fight right to the PUC's door, waving signs and making their feelings known.
And on Wednesday, June 15, the fight landed on Maui.
Honua Ola Bioenergy Big Island employees, Maui-based members of ILWU Local 142, and members of other Maui unions protested the Public Utilities Commission’s (PUC) 2-1 majority decision denying Honua Ola’s power purchase agreement with Hawaiian Electric, and to advocate for jobs supporting local families.
"It means a lot for me, it means a lot to my family and the rest of the employees there, " says Rilan Ferreira of Honua Ola. "We love our home, and to be able to stay home and work at some place that pays you above livable wages is awesome."
PUC Commissioner Leodoloff Asuncion filed a 20-page dissent in opposition to the majority decision stating that Honua Ola had met its burden for approval based on the requirements the Hawaii Supreme Court conveyed to the PUC. Honua Ola filed a Motion for Reconsideration with the PUC on June 2 that is currently under review.
"What's at stake is the PUC is losing sight of the fact that they are sacrificing, I don't know what their values are, but they are sacrificing local jobs, local families, a living wage for those local families, " says J.C. Ventura, of IBEW Local 1260.
The PUC approved power purchase agreements between Honua Ola and Hawaiian Electric, in 2013 and 2017. In 2013, the PUC allowed Honua Ola to proceed with construction at an initial cost of $175 million, and in 2017, the PUC’s approval directed Honua Ola to build the plant to completion and begin producing energy as soon as possible, resulting in a total investment of approximately $520 million to date, and the plant being 99% complete and ready to produce energy later into 2022.
Here is background on the situation up to this point according to Honua Ola:
- The PUC has approved power purchase agreements between Honua Ola and Hawaiian Electric twice previously in 2013 and 2017. The PUC’s approval in 2013 allowed Honua Ola to proceed with construction at an initial cost of $175 million. The PUC’s approval in 2017 directed Honua Ola to build the plant to completion and begin producing energy as soon as possible, resulting in a total investment of approximately $520 million to date. The 2017 approval was signed by current PUC Chair James Griffin.
- The PUC’s 2017 order was challenged in the Hawai‘i Supreme Court by Life of the Land (LOL) because the PUC failed to explicitly consider GHG emissions in its written decision. Importantly, Honua Ola and Hawaiian Electric had provided the PUC with evidence showing a reduction in emissions prior to the 2017 order, but the PUC failed to describe this evidence in its 2017 decision.
- Because of the PUC’s error, the Hawai‘i Supreme Court remanded the matter back to the PUC in April 2019 and directed the Commission to hold an evidentiary hearing on GHG emissions.
- The PUC refused to follow the Hawai‘i Supreme Court’s instructions and did not hold an evidentiary hearing. Instead, led by Chair James Griffin, the PUC issued a decision on July 9, 2020, denying a competitive bidding waiver between Honua Ola and Hawaiian Electric, effectively killing the project. The PUC made this decision even though it had twice previously approved a competitive bidding waiver between Honua Ola and Hawaiian Electric in 2008 and 2017.
- On September 16, 2020, Honua Ola filed an appeal with the Hawai‘i Supreme Court requesting that the PUC’s 2020 decision be vacated, and an evidentiary hearing conducted on GHG emissions.
- On May 24, 2021, the Hawai‘i Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of Honua Ola, holding that the competitive bidding waiver was still in effect and that Honua Ola and the PUC were in the same position as they were following the Supreme Court’s opinion issued in 2019. The Supreme Court again directed the PUC to hold an evidentiary hearing addressing GHG emissions, just as it had instructed in 2019.
- The Hawai‘i Supreme Court’s opinion sent a clear message to the PUC that the scope would be limited to consider GHG emissions and to ensure that LOL would be allowed to participate in an evidentiary hearing. The hearing took place over a five-day period from March 1 to March 7. However, the PUC required that the parties address additional issues outside the scope of the Supreme Court’s instructions, including the pricing impacts of the project.
- As a condition of approval, Honua Ola committed in writing to the PUC that its facility will be carbon negative, the first renewable energy project in Hawai‘i to make that promise, and backed that up with several financial and operational commitments, including its offer “to adopt any reasonable modifications and/or additional conditions ordered by the Commission that will enable the Commission to hold Hu Honua accountable and enforce any conditions of approval” as was detailed in the filing of its post-hearing brief to the PUC on March 29.
- Honua Ola is 99% complete and could be ready later this year to begin producing clean renewable bioenergy for 14,000 homes and businesses. Fast-growing, non-native eucalyptus planted decades ago as a crop to replace sugar cane would be Honua Ola’s primary feedstock. Invasive species, including albizia, strawberry guava and gorse could also be used to produce renewable energy while eliminating them from the environment.
- Honua Ola will support the State of Hawai‘i’s clean energy goals, revitalize East Hawai‘i Island's agricultural sector, and create permanent, long-term jobs for the next 30 years to help support the island’s economy. For more information, please visit www.HonuaOlaBioenergy.com.