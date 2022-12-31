Honoring Mauna Kea by Jeremy Lee Jeremy Lee Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Dec 31, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Royal Order of Kamehameha I on the sanctity of Hawaiian lands "You own the responsibility to go in silently, say your prayer in honor of the great creation that we live in, and then exit as quietly as you entered." MAUNA KEA- Several temporary structures, remaining from the Thirty Meter Telescope protest site at Mauna Kea, were removed this month.As Native Hawaiian cultural groups 'cleared a path for Pele,' Ali'i Paul K. Neves of the Royal Order of Kamehameha I, sat down with KITV4 to discuss the significance.Kumu Paul Neves:"Mauna Kea. So pure that when you go, you walk out without noise. You don't yell. You don't scream.You don't leave anything behind unless it's a prayer.The other mountain is drama.She's drama. Pele is drama.Pele gonna talk about fights, she's gonna talk about love. She's unpredictable. You mess with Pele, you're gonna get Pele's mess.The other one- quiet, hushed, soft, spoken and whisper. Approached.The only sound you should hear. If I went up today, the only sound I should hear is the crunch of your shoes on the snow. Nothing else. No machines, no telescopes, no cars, no guards, not even a road.And so Mauna Kea, to me, from here I see her every day- fought for the right things to be done there.Because that's not a prayer being left behind.That's not a prayer, it's not ours, it's not ours to own.It's the Kanaka Maoli people. We did not even, we did not- oh, we own it?No, we don't own it. No one owns Mauna Kea."You own the responsibility to go in silently, say your prayer in honor of the great creation that we live in, and then exit as quietly as you entered.That's how you approach God's court.Our spiritual places aren't for your scientific practices.We didn't close that road, you closed the road. We stopped the telescope, you closed the road, and then arrested 34 people.Many of them are Kupunas. Is that your best shot? Is that what you call justice?For what? What did you arrest them for?Their crime? Loving their land.Loving the same land, who the Queen presided over, that same land.You may have changed the flag, but you did not change our hearts.As a matter of fact, our hearts burn with the passion of loving this land." Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeremy Lee Reporter Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Jeremy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Hawaii Department of Health releases Navy's reports on Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility defueling plan and investigation Updated Aug 8, 2022 Local "A splendid example of scientific progress." | University of Miami researchers accurately predicted Mauna Loa eruption zones a year ago Updated Dec 7, 2022 Crime & Courts DLIR warns of unemployment text scam Updated Mar 22, 2022 Local HFD rescues injured rock climber in Mokuleia on Monday Updated Feb 21, 2022 Local Russia's damaged Black Sea flagship sinks in latest setback Apr 14, 2022 Local New 4-H LIFE club inspiring local innovators and entrepreneurs Updated Oct 31, 2022 Recommended for you