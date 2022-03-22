Honolulu's Seagull Schools gets more time To find new location

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 11
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Mayor Rick Blangiardi announces lease extension for Seagull Schools. The non-profit organization now has an additional 6 months to find a new location.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced a six-month extension for Seagull Schools' Early Education Center. Seagull Schools can now remain at its current location atop the Frank Fasi Municipal Parking Garage in downtown Honolulu until February 2023.
The city had earlier said the school would have to relocate this summer, due to the planned repairs to the garage.
"The people that spoke to about fixing it went ahead and took the initiative to start doing what they need to do. But they failed to message back to the school," said Blangiardi.
The city has a complete renovation plan for the location. Back in February 2022, the city told Seagull Schools they needed to be out by August. That deadline has now been extended.
"Wow, yeah now there is more time," said Junelle Li, the parent of a Seagull School student.
Some parents are excited about the extra time their kids will have at the current location.
Seagull School's CEO tells KITV4 it was the city that approached them about the extension.
"We were in discussion with the city and county for years, on where we should place the children in our program should our lease come to an end because of the impending repair of the parking lot underneath us. Obviously the easiest and most efficient thing would be to relocate the school somewhere in a vacant city or county property," said Seagull Schools CEO Megan McCorriston.
"We are a non-profit. We don't have a big budget for this. I also want to stress we provide some of the most affordable childcare services in Hawaii to begin with. We want to keep our prices low for our families," said McCorriston.
Blangiardi says the extra six months will not cause a threat to the public's safety.