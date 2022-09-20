Honolulu's red light camera project shifts into high gear -- and could cost you By Paul Drewes Paul Drewes Meteorologist and Reporter Author email Sep 20, 2022 Sep 20, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The state will soon be watching out for Oahu drivers breaking the law. A pilot program to catch red light runners is shifting into high gear. The state will soon be watching out for Oahu drivers breaking the law: as a pilot project, to catch red light runners, gets going.Max Jr. Infiel rides his bike around Kalihi, back and forth between his two jobs, so has seen drivers run red lights."A couple, especially night time and in the morning, when they rush to work. Or else when they drive reckless, especially during the night time," said Infiel.But along Vineyard Boulevard work is underway to change that. At Palama Street, a camera will be installed to take pictures of drivers who run red lights."Here drivers are coming off the H-1 Freeway, and when we did our baseline study, we saw 10 vehicles run red lights just in this area," said Ed Sniffen with the State Department of Transportation.Two weeks from now, when drivers do that, they will be caught on camera."If you pass the stop line while the light is red, the cameras will capture an image of your license plate and your vehicle," stated Maj. Ben Moszkowicz, with the Honolulu Police Department.Palama Street intersection is the just the first of ten different locations around Honolulu that will get cameras to catch red light runners. All part of a 2 year pilot project.Nearby, the Lililha Street intersection will be next, where the problem is even worse."There were 20 major crashes in the past 5 years and 5 of them were due to red light running," said Sniffen.Along with the cameras going up, so will signage. So drivers will know they are being watched as they drive through Kalihi. Local Bike riders are worried as accidents involving bicyclists go up By Shanila Kabir "We all know our driving behavior changes when there is a police officer at the corner. We want people to understand there will be one here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," added Sniffen.Infiel hopes the new cameras will make the area's old safety problem better, by forcing drivers to pay more attention on Honolulu's busy streets."Drivers don't care but now, but they will care...because of the money," said Infiel.After drivers run a red light, a citation will be issued to the car's registered owner for a $97 ticket.While it is a substantial sum, that fine won't count as a moving violation or go against your driving record.All 10 red light camera locations will up and running at the beginning of next year. Despite mounting criticism, bill to limit outdoor lights on Maui moves forward Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Red Light Driver Camera Motor Vehicle Transports Highway Photography Infiel Ed Sniffen Location Vehicle Paul Drewes Meteorologist and Reporter Author email Follow Paul Drewes Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Business University of Hawaii at Manoa breaks ground on $70 Million "Rise" Facility Updated Jul 26, 2022 Local First model home constructed for houseless community at Puuhonua o Waianae village Updated Dec 2, 2021 Local Permitting overhaul may mean faster build times for homeowners Updated May 31, 2022 Local Biden administration to renew Covid-19 funding push when Congress returns next week Updated Apr 23, 2022 Local What's closed/open on Oahu this Presidents Day Updated Feb 17, 2022 Local Wednesday Weather: Breezy trades to start, winds lighten later today Updated Sep 7, 2022 Recommended for you