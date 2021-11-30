Honolulu's first female mayor, Eileen Anderson, dead at 93

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Former Honolulu Mayor Eileen Anderson died on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 93 years old.
Anderson served as mayor of the City and County of Honolulu from 1981 to 1985. She was the first woman ever to hold the office of mayor in Honolulu.
In a press release issued Tuesday morning, current Mayor Rick Blangiardi made the solemn announcement.
“The City and County of Honolulu mourns the loss of former Mayor Eileen Anderson,” Blangiardi said. “She defeated one of the most powerful and influential people in the history of Honolulu politics to become the first female mayor of the City and County of Honolulu. She is a terrific role model for all young girls, and for all the scrappy underdogs who dream of great things. Her contributions to the City will live on in perpetuity.”
During her time in Hawaii Anderson served as the state’s first Director of the Department of Budget and Finance under Gov. George Ariyoshi. In 1980, she defeated incumbent mayor Frank Fasi with 70% of the vote. She was also named Hawaii Business Magazine "Woman of the Year" that year.
Mayor Blangiardi has ordered the flags be flown at half-staff at all City facilities on Dec. 1. And Gov. David Ige has ordered all US and state flags to be flown at half-staff as well.
“Former Mayor Anderson was a trailblazer who was an inspiration to girls and young women who aspire to enter the political arena or become leaders in their chosen fields. Dawn and I express our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones,” Ige said.