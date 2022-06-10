 Skip to main content
Honolulu Zoo welcomes Sumatran Tiger "Seattle"

HONOLULU (KITV4)  – The Honolulu Zoo announced the arrival of a new Sumatran tiger named "Seattle". 

Seattle, who just turned 15 on June 3, traveled from the Baton Rouge Zoo in Louisiana. 

The Sumatran tiger is critically endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, and only 400 tigers are estimated to be in the total population. 

You can see Seattle in the tiger exhibit, near the play apparatus. 

“With the help of the Honolulu Police Department, who provided an escort team, we are pleased that Seattle arrived safely overnight at the Honolulu Zoo,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos. “We were very fortunate that the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) identified a genetically suitable pair of tigers for the Honolulu Zoo to breed, and we’re beyond thrilled about the arrival of a male tiger. We are currently working with another zoo to provide us with his mate.”

The Sumatran tiger is one of the smallest species of tiger in the world and is the only surviving tiger population in the Sunda Islands, where the Bali and Javan tigers have gone extinct. They are noted for their heavy black stripes on their orange coat and are generally shy and tend to avoid people in the wild.

Poaching is one of their main threats to survival, and the expansion of oil palm and acacia plantations have taken over their much of their natural habitat.

The Honolulu Zoo’s Aloha ‘Aina Conservation Fund has provided longtime support for conservation efforts of Sumatran tigers in the wild through the AZA SSP’s Tiger Conservation Campaign.

Berani, the last male tiger at the Honolulu Zoo, passed away in 2017 and had three cubs with Chrissy, the Honolulu Zoo’s resident female tiger, who will turn 23 years old on June 24.

