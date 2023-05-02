Honolulu Zoo welcomes a new baby rhinoceros

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The rhinoceros ohana at the Honolulu Zoo just gained its newest member! Born on Wednesday, April 19, to mom Aria and dad Kendi, a newborn baby rhino was welcomed into the world. He is the first offspring of the rhino couple who arrived at the Honolulu Zoo from San Diego last September and November.
The baby boy weighs around 50 pounds and is nursing regularly. He has a curious and playful personality and stays close to his mama. As of right now he doesn’t have a name but it will be announced at a later date.
As an endangered Eastern black rhino, the baby is expected to weigh up to 3,000 pounds, stand up to five feet at the shoulder and approximately 12 feet in length, so he’ll definitely be a big boy. They are also expected to live up to 35 years in the wild and up to 50 years in human care.
Aria (mama) and her baby will share one half of the rhino exhibit while Kendi (papa) will occupy the other half until they all can be safely integrated together. Kendi can be seen on exhibit in the African Savanna and Aria and her baby is expected to venture out on exhibit within the next couple of months.
“We celebrate a successful Species Survival Plan pairing and are very fortunate to have such a special educational opportunity for our staff to observe Aria throughout her pregnancy and watch her delivery. Everyone is excited to work with the black rhinos and monitor the baby’s progress and development. Our animal care staff has done an excellent job preparing for the baby’s arrival and it was truly remarkable to see the baby stand, walk, and start to bond with his mom within the first hour of being born” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos.
Visitors are welcome to see the new baby but are encouraged to be respectful while viewing and taking pictures.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.