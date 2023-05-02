 Skip to main content
Honolulu Zoo welcomes a new baby rhinoceros

  • Updated
Newborn baby rhino Honolulu Zoo 2023

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The rhinoceros ohana at the Honolulu Zoo just gained its newest member! Born on Wednesday, April 19, to mom Aria and dad Kendi, a newborn baby rhino was welcomed into the world. He is the first offspring of the rhino couple who arrived at the Honolulu Zoo from San Diego last September and November.

The baby boy weighs around 50 pounds and is nursing regularly. He has a curious and playful personality and stays close to his mama. As of right now he doesn’t have a name but it will be announced at a later date.

baby rhino and mama Honolulu Zoo 2023

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

