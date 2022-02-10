 Skip to main content

Honolulu Zoo elephants 'Mari' and 'Vaigai' pick winner of Super Bowl LVI

  • Updated
  • 0
Honolulu Zoo - Asian elephants
Honolulu Zoo

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Who’s going to win the Super Bowl this weekend? The Honolulu Zoo’s Asian elephants “Mari” and “Vaigai” will get a chance to make their pick Thursday afternoon!

According to zoo officials, the elephants will be presented two watermelons decorated with the logos of the two participating teams – the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

Whichever team’s watermelon is selected first will be the elephant’s official pick to win.

