Honolulu Zoo elephants 'Mari' and 'Vaigai' pick winner of Super Bowl LVI By KITV Web Staff Feb 10, 2022 Feb 10, 2022 Updated 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Honolulu Zoo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Who’s going to win the Super Bowl this weekend? The Honolulu Zoo’s Asian elephants “Mari” and “Vaigai” will get a chance to make their pick Thursday afternoon!According to zoo officials, the elephants will be presented two watermelons decorated with the logos of the two participating teams – the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.Whichever team’s watermelon is selected first will be the elephant’s official pick to win. News The Honolulu Zoo welcomes Petunia, the female African pygmy hedgehog BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elephant Zoo Vaigai Mari Zoology Asian Elephant Super Bowl Official More From KITV 4 Island News Local Red Hill fuel concrete containment tanks are crumbling Updated Dec 9, 2021 Crime & Courts Terroristic threats made against Waiākea High School Updated Jan 19, 2022 Video Congressman Kai Kahele on Good Morning Hawai'i Updated Dec 3, 2021 News Hawaii healthcare facilities prepare to administer COVID booster shots to more people Updated Nov 19, 2021 Local Closing arguments for Red Hill fuel tanks emergency order Updated Dec 21, 2021 Local Hui No ke Ola Pono to host booster shot clinic in Wailuku Updated Jan 16, 2022 Recommended for you