Honolulu waives permit fees to expedite storm cleanup efforts

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu is waiving all permit fees related to storm-damage cleanup in an effort to jumpstart recovery efforts on Oahu following the powerful Kona Low storm system that blasted the islands.
Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the Department of Planning and Permitting made the announcement in a press release on Wednesday.
“Our island community sustained torrential rain of 8-12 inches in a matter of hours, resulting in flood damage and heartache for our neighbors,” Blangiardi said. “The signed Declaration of Emergency allows the city to expedite the repair and recovery process, while also waiving the permitting fees for those who have already suffered enough of a loss.”
The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management has also asked residents and business owners to go online and submit a storm-related damage report. Officials say the purpose of the online forms is to collect information that will help the City and County of Honolulu as well as state and federal officials better understand the damage and impact that occurred to the community.
Officials say, so far, there have already been 180 reports of residential property damage ranging from minor to destroyed. Most of the reported damage occurred fom Pearl City to East Oahu. Links to the damage report websites are including below.
Blangiardi signed an emergency declaration for the city and county on Dec. 6.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Monday was the second-wettest day ever recorded in Honolulu.
Responding to the impacts of severe weather is difficult and grueling work. Residents sent us these pictures in great appreciation of our city employees going above and beyond expectations. pic.twitter.com/F7IMTCEF8B