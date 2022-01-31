Honolulu unveils new Hawaii license plates honoring Polynesian Voyaging Society

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- New Hawaii license plates commemorating the Polynesian Voyaging Society can be purchased at any satellite city hall, Honolulu city officials said.
Images of the new plates were released on Monday. According to city officials, the plates depict “a Hōkūle‘a, the double-hulled Polynesian voyaging canoe, anchored at Kualoa on the windward side of O‘ahu, where it first sailed to Tahiti more than 46 years ago.”
Approximately 18,000 of the commemorative plates have been made. Officials say the initial cost is $35.50, of which $20 will be donated to the Polynesian Voyaging Society. The annual renewal fee for the license plate is $25 and officials say a “significant portion” of those proceeds will go to the Polynesian Voyaging Society.
“We are pleased to offer a special organization license plate that will allow motorists to support the Polynesian Voyaging Society, both financially and by promoting the organization’s unique license plate on their vehicles,” Nola Miyasaki, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services, said in a press release.
You do not need to make an appointment to buy the new license plate. Just visit a satellite city hall, fill out an application form, turn in your current vehicle registration certificate, and make your payment.