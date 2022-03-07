Honolulu to offer free online Hawaiian language learning classes

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu is offering free online Hawaiian language learning classes. The program is open to the public and is available to people of all ages, but if you’re interested you’ll want to sign up fast! The program is only accepting 150 people.
The program is being put on in partnership with E Hoʻopili Mai – a free digital language-learning resource developed by Hawaiian language Kumu, Kahanuola Solatorio, according to city officials.
It will consist of four one-hour classes and will touch on language basics, genealogy, numbers and more.
“I feel that everyone who lives here in Hawai’i - Hawaiian or not - has a kuleana to learn the language of this land. Many people want to learn Hawaiian, but do not have the means to take language classes at the University and college levels. I tried my best to make these classes accessible to the wider public, so that people can learn from the comfort of their own homes through a virtual platform that is easy to use,” Solatorio said in a press release about the program.
The following one-hour classes are being offered:
*ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Basics – Monday, March 14 – 6 p.m.
*Hoʻolauna (Introduction) – Monday, Monday, March 28 – 6 p.m.
*ʻOhana/Moʻokūʻauhau (Genealogy) – Monday, April 11 – 6 p.m.
*Nā Helu (Numbers) – Monday, April 25 – 6 p.m.
The classes will be offered via Zoom (link listed below) on the above dates.