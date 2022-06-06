Honolulu store charging recycling fee for unrecyclable items

A Honolulu woman discovers a popular pharmacy chain in the islands charges an unnecessary recycling fee.
Every day thousands of bottles and cans are recycled.
The program keeps many of these items from being tossed into the trash
"i just find one or two lying around, cause people leave them lying around for people to pick them up," said Honolulu resident Bob Dowler.
But there is a cost to Hawaii's recycling program.
Which is why there is a 1 cent non-refundable container fee on recyclable bottles and cans.
Bottles of wine and spirits are NOT included in the program, but a Walgreens customer found the store was still charging the fee
"It was a couple of months ago, I decided to grab a couple of bottles of wine from Walgreens. I noticed i was charged the Hawaii beverage fee. I called the manager and he said 'Yeah, we know we are charging it a lot of people have complained about it'. I asked what you were going to do about it, and he said 'nothing'," said Makiki resident Frankie Ruggles-Quinabo.
She then contacted the State Department of Health, which runs the recycling program.
When KITV reached out to the solid waste division, we were told they couldn't comment on an active investigation.
But Ruggles-Quinabo says the state told her it was running into roadblocks dealing with Walgreens.
"The the Dept. of Health is trying to work with them. They said Hawaii doesn't have any control over their point of sale, that is controlled on the mainland. At this point, they are not willing to do anything about it," added Ruggles-Quinabo.
Not only is Walgreens charging an unnecessary fee, it charges twice the normal amount.
We found Walgreens is overcharging customers on more than just wine.
After going into the same store, we were also charged two cents for the container fee on a bottle of wine.
We were also charged two cents, instead of one, on a recyclable botttle of soda.
"Where is this money going? Because they are not turning it into the state," asked Ruggles-Quinabo.
Walgreens did not respond to our request for an interview over these unnecessary charges.
Ruggles-Quinabo was told she could get her two cent fee back, but instead wants to make people aware of these extra charges.
"I am not driving down the street for 2 cents, but how many people is this happening to every single day?" asked Ruggles-Quinabo.
She does want to add her two cents to remind people to check their receipts -- especially when shopping at Walgreens.
"I feel like they are ripping off customers," added Ruggles-Quinabo.
Apparently the state feels the same.
Ruggles-Quinabo sent KITV an email from the Dept of Health saying "It is pursuing formal enforcement action against Walgreens to have them remove any HI Beverage Fee on wine sales."