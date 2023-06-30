Honolulu Skyline welcomed 9,000 passengers on its first day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- After years of waiting, the Skyline is finally open to the public welcoming nearly 9,000 passengers Friday afternoon.
Passengers had the chance to test out the rail system that has been under construction for the past decade. Some say they are pleased with the experience of riding Skyline.
"It was fantastic, we had a lot of people on there but everybody was comfortable," Deborah Scott said after riding the rail. "It was really smooth. The view was amazing, things you'll never see otherwise. I got better view of Pearl Harbor from the train than from anywhere else."
Elected officials opened with a grand opening ceremony celebrating the historical event with food, hula, music and previewing rides.
"I find myself not with the words to describe this magnificent project and all that it took from so many to get to this moment in time and most importantly what it means for our future generations," Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi said at the grand opening ceremony.
Senator Brian Schatz was also at the ceremony reflecting on what it took to get the Skyline on track.
"This is an extraordinary moment," Schatz said. "This project faced multiple near death experiences along the way. It was challenging, it took a lot of grit, it took a lot of arguing, it took a lot of money, it took a lot of determination and skill and political risk."
The line to enter the Aloha Stadium station snaked along the Kamehameha highway sidewalk as residents waited to test out the rail. The public was invited in Friday around 2 p.m. with the last ride concluding around 7 p.m.
TheBus will change schedules starting Saturday, July 1, for about 20 different routes. The new changes coincide with the opening of Skyline.
Transit on both Skyline and TheBus will be free with a valid HOLO card from July 1 to 4. After that, it will be $3 per ride with a cap of $7.50 for an adult. Riders will be charged based on their HOLO card type and will receive a transfer that can be used to board a bus or another train if used within 2.5 hours of the original ride.