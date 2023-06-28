Honolulu selected as 1 of 17 cities for $1 million Bloomberg Philanthropies Art Grant

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Bloomberg Philanthropies announced Wednesday that the City and County of Honolulu has been selected as one of the 17 finalists to receive a grant of up to $1 million as part of the Public Art Challenge.
The program launched in 2014 to support temporary public art projects that addresses civic issues. More than 150 cities from 40 U.S. states applied, tackling civic issues including urban revitalization, environmental sustainability, and equity.
The City and County of Honolulu proposed a project, “Wahi Pana” (Storied Places), with over a dozen multimedia installations in key tourist destinations to create meaningful engagement with Indigenous history of O‘ahu. Weaving together story-tellers, visual and performative artists, and tour itineraries, the project we will educate visitors and residents to become more aware of indigenous mo‘olelo (stories), wahi pana (beloved places), and critical issues in Hawai‘i. The project encourages everyone to engage with more cultural awareness.
This project, led by Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts (MOCA), will celebrate O‘ahu’s creativity while catalyzing public-private collaborations to mitigate impacts of tourism. MOCA will engage City departments, art agencies, private businesses, the hospitality industry, individual artists and cultural practitioners to promote social change in our tourism sector by embracing O‘ahu’s thriving arts and culture community.
Bloomberg Philanthropies will select up to 10 winners from among the 17 finalists in fall 2023 to execute their projects within the next two years. Visit publicartchallenge.bloomberg.org to learn more about the Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge.