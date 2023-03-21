 Skip to main content
Honolulu Salary Commission approves double-digit pay raises for city officials

The Honolulu salary commission today approved double digit pay raises for a number of city officials including Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the city council.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Salary Commission approved double digit pay raises Tuesday for a number of city officials, including Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the City Council.

According to the commission, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi's salary would go from $186,000 a year to nearly $210,000.

