Honolulu Salary Commission approves double-digit pay raises for city officials By KITV Web Staff Mar 21, 2023 Mar 21, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Salary Commission approved double digit pay raises Tuesday for a number of city officials, including Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the City Council.According to the commission, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi's salary would go from $186,000 a year to nearly $210,000.

Council chair Tommy Waters will have his pay increase from around $77,000 to just over $123,000.While the other eight council members would see their salary go from about $69,000 to a little over $113,000.Before these increases were approved, the commission listened to sometimes heated public testimony on the matter.

Others who had raises approved include the Prosecuting Attorney and the city's Managing Director.The salary commission will meet again on April 25th, before the matter is voted on by the city council.