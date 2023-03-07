Honolulu restaurant fundraises for Turkey earthquake victims

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM 12 AM HST
WEDNESDAY THROUGH 12 AM HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6
PM HST SUNDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT FROM 6 PM HST
THIS EVENING THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A strong cold front nearing Kauai this evening will sweep from
west to east through the islands overnight tonight through Wednesday
night. Strong and gusty winds will begin after midnight tonight
and continue through 12 AM Thursday across the lower elevations
all islands.
Strong winds will also affect the higher elevations on the Big
Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly strong and
long lasting over the Big Island. The winds are not expected to be
as strong or last as long over the Haleakala summit.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 12 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized
gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and
lower elevations of Maui and the Big Island.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 12 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make
it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots.
Seas building to 10 to 16 feet late tonight and Wednesday.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay,
Pailolo Channel and Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU- HI (KITV4) Istanbul Hawaii Restaurant and Hawaii based international artist Leni Acosta Knight present a Fine Art Exhibition and Turkish Culinary Experience as a fundraising event for those who are impacted by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey.
The death toll in Turkey is more than 45,000 and still climbing. The earthquakes that struck the morning of February 6, registered at magnitude 7.8 and the second at magnitude 7.5, are the deadliest earthquakes to hit the region in 100 years.
Chef Ahu Hettema, co-owner of Istanbul Hawaii says, “Our restaurant is grateful to be able to present this event as part of our outreach to help the Turkish people affected by the earthquakes. We still have a lot of friends and families there and we would like to ask everyone here to join us on our efforts to assist those who are displaced, homeless and survivors who are losing hope. At this fundraising event, we will present a special menu and drinks. All proceeds from the food sales will be donated directly to 'World Central Kitchen.' ”
Also at the fundraiser and showcasing her original artwork is Leni Acosta Knight. The Hawaii based, International Artist will be auctioning some of her original paintings and selling limited and open edition prints. 30% of net proceeds will be donated to “Doctors without Borders.”
"Awakening the Hero In All Of Us" is on Monday, March 13 Tuesday, March 14, at 1 pm to 7 pm Istanbul Hawaii Restaurant 1108 Auahi St STE 152, Honolulu, HI 96814 (Across from WholeFoods Kakaako) Free Entrance to the Public.
For questions regarding the event, contact Leni Acosta Knight at (808) 859-3859 or Adriel Bencosme at (978) 771-4276 or Ahu Hettema of Istanbul Hawaii at (808) 772-4440.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.