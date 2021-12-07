Honolulu residents, business owners asked to submit storm damage assessment information

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 15 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management is asking residents to go online and report any storm-related damage to their homes and/or businesses.
Officials say the purpose of the online forms is to collect information that will help the City and County of Honolulu as well as state and federal officials better understand the damage and impact that occurred to the community.
Officials say the city will use the data collected to help determine community needs, additional response measures, and the type and extent of assistance that may be offered.
“As we continue our response to the weather impacts and the aftermath, we ask everyone to continue to pay attention to their surroundings and stay safe. As we move forward we need to make sure that we are getting the full picture of extent of damages in our community,” Director of the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management, Hiro Toiya, said in a press release.
Residents and business owners can submit damage assessment information at the following links: