Honolulu recognizes first responders during National EMS Week

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This week Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi declared the official recognition of local Emergency Medical Services crews.

Providing pre-hospital emergency care to both residents and visitors around the clock and around the island, those in the field admit the opportunity to shine light on our local first responders couldn't come at a better time.

"EMS, they're so busy," explained Honolulu EMS Director, Jim Ireland. "With COVID, with all the people coming back, the tourists -- they're running record numbers of calls and I can't thank them enough. It's such a great team."

With a single day's shift running 12 hours long, a single unit averages more than a call an hour. Crews can expect to respond to anywhere between 15-20 separate emergencies.

This year's national EMS week theme was "Rising to the Challenge." It highlighted the pressures of the pandemic adding new strains to already hardworking crews.

"So it does take a toll on us as well as our call volume," admitted Honolulu paramedic, Joy Yamashita. "With the numbers going up, it does add more call volume with that as well as all our PPE."

Local EMS teams expected to take about 120,000 calls this year.

"Paramedics, our EMTs are awesome," Ireland continued. "The best in the world. I'm very proud of the team. They keep this high level of professionalism. They really take good care... and I just can't say enough about them."

Multimedia Journalist

Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories.

