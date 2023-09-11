Honolulu Rate Commission will not raise transportation fees this year

There's good news for people who use Honolulu public transportation system. The rate commission today tells KITV4, it does not plan to increase any fares this year. But the commission needs your help to ensure public transit remains affordable.
HONOLULU (ISLAND NEWS) -- Good news for those who use Honolulu public transportation system: the rate commission tells KITV4, it does not plan to increase any fares in 2023.
But the commission needs help to ensure public transit remains affordable.
The public’s voice is important and the Honolulu Rate Commission is eager to hear all testimonies to improve and grow Oʻahu’s transportation network. One consideration is to ask City Council to reconsider looking at the fare box recovery ratio to measure profitability.
“Instead of focusing on a certain fare to get to this recovery rate, we’re going to ask the city council to suspend it and not have that be a driver as an indicator of performance,“ says Dre Kalili, Honolulu Rate Commission Chairperson.
Chairperson Kalili is also looking at ways to add revenue by possibly allowing companies to advertise on HOLO Cards.
"So we’re looking at creative ways at what works in other jurisdictions and seeing if we can adopt that here. Again with the aim to generate some revenue to cover transit costs in Honolulu. “
The commission is also considering streamlining fare policy: "Let's clean up the process with out looking at a fare increase."
Plus,a Taxi voucher program will also be evaluated so that those who use the Handivan can use Taxis as an alternative.
The public is invited to provide testimony on the policy recommendations at a community meeting on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM at the Mānoa Falls Conference Room, 711 Kapi‘olani Boulevard, Suite 1600. The meeting can be attended in-person or via the Zoom platform. The Zoom meeting link can be found here.
The meeting will be recessed no later than 4:30 PM and continued at 6:00 PM as an in-person meeting at Kapālama Hale (925 Dillingham Boulevard, #153) to afford the public additional opportunities to provide testimony and comment on the proposed policy recommendations.