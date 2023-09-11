 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Honolulu Rate Commission will not raise transportation fees this year

  • Updated
  • 0
No Transportation Rate Hikes This Year on Oahu

There's good news for people who use Honolulu public transportation system. The rate commission today tells KITV4, it does not plan to increase any fares this year. But the commission needs your help to ensure public transit remains affordable.

The public’s voice is important and the Honolulu Rate Commission is eager to hear all testimonies to improve and grow Oʻahu’s transportation network. One consideration is to ask City Council to reconsider looking at the fare box recovery ratio to measure profitability.

The Honolulu Rate Commission will be accepting public testimony on proposed policy changes affecting Skyline, TheBus and TheHandi-Van at their September 12, 2023 meetings.

HONOLULU (ISLAND NEWS) -- Good news for those who use Honolulu public transportation system: the rate commission tells KITV4, it does not plan to increase any fares in 2023.

But the commission needs help to ensure public transit remains affordable.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred