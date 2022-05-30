 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...

.Surf along south facing shores will build throughout the day
Tuesday as a large long-period south swell arrives.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Surf rising to 8 to 12 feet on Tuesday.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian islands.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous. Boaters should
be aware of an increased number of surfers and body boarders
utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing areas.


&&

Honolulu ranks #10 in most relaxing U.S. cities

  • Updated
  • 0
Honolulu
Photo courtesy of Pacaso

Honolulu is considered one of the most relaxing cities in the U.S., according to a study from real estate company Pacaso.

Pacaso analyzed data from sites like TripAdvisor and GoogleMaps to measure six factors that make a city the best to unwind, including number of parks, number of spas, air quality, noise pollution, crime, and walkability. 

Honolulu took the #10 spot, for notably having the most top-rated spas out of all 100 cities, with 92 total. Honolulu also has the highest per-capita bus use in the nation. 

Other notable cities that made the top 10:  Virginia Beach, VA (#7), Tampa, FL (#6) Boulder, CO (#2), Pittsburgh, PA at (#9) and Alexandria, VA in the top spot. 

See the full list here

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

