Honolulu ranks #10 in most relaxing U.S. cities

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.Surf along south facing shores will build throughout the day
Tuesday as a large long-period south swell arrives.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf rising to 8 to 12 feet on Tuesday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous. Boaters should
be aware of an increased number of surfers and body boarders
utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing areas.
&&
Honolulu is considered one of the most relaxing cities in the U.S., according to a study from real estate company Pacaso.
Pacaso analyzed data from sites like TripAdvisor and GoogleMaps to measure six factors that make a city the best to unwind, including number of parks, number of spas, air quality, noise pollution, crime, and walkability.
