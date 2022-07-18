Honolulu ranked #5 in top 15 cities in the U.S. by Travel & Leisure magazine

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY
MORNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...

.A large, south swell out of the 170- to 190-degree direction
will continue to produce dangerous breaking waves along south
facing shores through tonight. A combination of large surf and
regular predicted water levels will lead to flooding of beaches
that typically remain dry.

...HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Surf heights of 12 to 16 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across
portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong
longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally
impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant beach run-up, flooding of
beaches that typically remain dry, and overwash in vulnerable
low-lying coastal roadways can be expected with this swell,
especially near times of high tide.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.

Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.

Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.

&&

Weather Alert

A large, long-period south swell affecting the area is expected
to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances, and the
potential for significant harbor surges through Monday night.
Mariners using south facing harbors should exercise caution when
entering or leaving the port, and when mooring or launching
vessels.

Honolulu ranked #5 in top 15 cities in the U.S. by Travel & Leisure magazine

  • Updated
  • 0
Honolulu
Photo courtesy of Pacaso

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii has earned top spots for our sushi, ramen, and beaches. And recently, Hawaii's capital received national honors. 

Beating out heavy hitters like NYC and Chicago, Travel and Leisure readers ranked Honolulu #5 out of the Top 15 Cities in the United States

The scores were tabulated from Travel and Leisure readers' votes, and readers were asked to consider factors like airlines, airports, cruises, destination spas, hotels, islands, tours, and U.S. national parks. Readers citied Honolulu's 'hiking and walking areas', and 'amazing local restaurants' as highlights. 

Hiking Generic

Charleston, South Carolina took the top spot, and other notable cities included Chicago (#7), Boston (#10) and San Diego (#14). 

Travel and Leisure compiles Best of Lists every year, including Best Cities in the World, Best Hotels, and Best Resorts (Lanai's Four Seasons earned the 4th spot). 

Honolulu ranks #10 in most relaxing U.S. cities

See the Top Cities here, and all the Best of Winners here.  

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK