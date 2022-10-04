Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival returns to theaters October 13-23

Fun In Shorts, the HRRF33 series of short films embracing various genres including comedy, musicals, dramas, and thrillers, will stream online during the week of October 14, and will include Flames, All I Ever Wanted, Thatʻs Family, Sax, and other recent queer short films.
“Like many other film festivals, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we shared our lineup of films, moving our event completely online for the past couple of years,” said Brandin Shim, HRFF3 festival director. “Although everyone loves the comfort of streaming films at home, nothing beats watching a film in a theatre, on the big screen, and with fellow film enthusiasts.”
Opening night for the festival will be on Thursday, October 13, at 6 p.m. at Consolidated Theatres Ward (1044 Auahi St.) with the feature Wildhood, the award-winning film about a Two-Spirit, Mi’kmaq teenager’s journey to belonging.
The remaining features will screen from October 21-23 at the Honolulu Museum of Art’s Doris Duke Theatre (900 S. Beretania St.).
The event is hosted by the Honolulu Gay and Lesbian Cultural Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 1997, whose mission is to educate and raise awareness of the community at large about LBTQ culture, arts, and lifestyle.
For the full festival schedule and to purchase tickets passes, visit HRFF.org.