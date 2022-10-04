 Skip to main content
Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival returns to theaters October 13-23

HRFF 2022

Fun In Shorts, the HRRF33 series of short films embracing various genres including comedy, musicals, dramas, and thrillers, will stream online during the week of October 14, and will include Flames, All I Ever Wanted, Thatʻs Family, Sax, and other recent queer short films. 

 Wildhood, the award-winning film about a Two-Spirit Mi’kmaq teenagerʻs journey to belonging will open #HRFF33 on Thursday, October 13 at Consolidated Theatres Ward.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 33rd Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival (HRFF33) returns to theaters this month after being fully virtual for two years. 

From October 13-23, one of the longest running LGBTQ+ film festivals in the world is heading back to theatres for in-person screenings and events. 

