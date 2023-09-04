 Skip to main content
Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival brings top LGBTQ+ films to Oahu

  • Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of the longest-running LGBTQ+ film festivals in the world kicks off this weekend.

The 34th Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival begins Friday, September 8 at the Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art.

HRFF34 Trailer

Enjoy a weekend of queer films, September 8-10, as HRFF34 lights up the screen at the Doris Duke Theater with five features. The in-person the…

