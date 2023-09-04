Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival brings top LGBTQ+ films to Oahu

Digital Content Producer
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of the longest-running LGBTQ+ film festivals in the world kicks off this weekend.
The 34th Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival begins Friday, September 8 at the Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art.
The Festival closes on September 10th with Hawaii-made film My Partner, which will pay homage to Lahaina. The movie was filmed in West Maui before the devastating fires.
Enjoy a weekend of queer films, September 8-10, as HRFF34 lights up the screen at the Doris Duke Theater with five features. The in-person the…
If you miss the screenings in person, you can catch some of the short films online.
Tap here to read more about all the films and to get tickets.
