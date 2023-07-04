Honolulu rail crowded on last day of free rides

On this 4th of July holiday, many spent their day at the beach, or enjoying a backyard BBQ.
While thousands of others took a ride on Honolulu's Skyline rail, on the last day it offered free fares.
"I want to experience how this rail is run," said Honolulu resident Jiaping Fouse.
For some, it was a chance to get a more scenic view of the trip from Aloha Stadium to Kapolei, which is the only part of rail route currently open.
"My children love it, especially my little one. When they first opened, she was giddy," said Waipahu resident Kanani Kilaulani.
She plans to ride the Skyline train, even after the free rides are over.
"I like it. I will use it all the time to go places. I go to Waipahu, Kapolei, Pearlridge, all over the place," added Kilaulani.
Others took a test ride as a possible way to commute to work.
"It is something we wanted to try for the future - for work, commuting-wise. We come from Mililani and traffic is terrible," said Jana Kaopuiki-Ramirez.
Most passengers had favorable reactions to riding rail, but the majority also said they wouldn't ride on a regular basis...although they might for special occasions.
"When we had football at Aloha Stadium, we always came over here. So this is convenient for us," stated Elma Downing, who is from Ewa Beach.
After their ride on the limited route, others were looking forward to the entire rail project being finished. Which would make rail more accessible and convenient for thousands of additional Oahu residents.
"Its a good start. I hope they finish soon, all the way to town. That would be really useful," added Fouse.
The rail operator would like to see full trains every day.
But once passengers have to pay, which starts on Wednesday, trains are expected to be a lot less crowded.