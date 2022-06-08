Honolulu puts the brakes on buying more gas powered buses

While every driver feels the pain at the pump, imagine a $4.5 million monthly gas bill!
That is what it costs for The Bus service on Oahu.
The buses guzzle a lot of gas, which is one of the reasons why the city started adding electric buses to its fleet 2 years ago.
The city now has 17 electric buses and riders have given them good reviews.
"I like it. It is a nice smooth ride and very clean," said Honolulu resident Paula Gallagher.
"It was very quiet. The air conditioning was very good and the bus seemed spacier," said Honolulu resident Shelley Oshiro.
"Our customers like the electric buses better because they are less jerky and less noisy. Those two things are huge," said Dept. of Transportation Services Director Roger Morton.
The buses also put out zero emissions. But greener, quieter travel comes with a cost.
A regular diesel bus costs $650,000 to purchase. It is $100,000 more for a diesel/hybrid one.
While electric buses cost $1,000,000.
Some of the cost can be reduced because electric buses won't have the expense of oil changes or the manpower to do them, as well as other reduced maintenance.
It is also now cheaper to use electricity than diesel, thanks to the soaring price of gas.
"Fuel costs for Apirl were the same for diesel or electric, but since April our costs for diesel have gone up 21.5 percent," stated Morton.
That is a big expense since, on average, 765,000 gallons of diesel are pumped in every month to the 500 bus fleet. It is also one of the reason why DTS is putting the brakes on buying more deisel buses.
"We've pretty much put in our last order for diesel buses," added Morton.
That doesn't mean the gas guzzlers will be off the road anytime soon.
Current diesel buses will be used until the end of their life, which could be another 15-20 years
The city won't be buying any more hybrid buses either.
"Diesel-hybrids are not worth it. We haven't seen the fuel savings in a bus environment," said Morton.
Normally about 40 new buses are ordered each year.
Because of the additional cost per bus, DTS would need federal funding to order that amount.
If it is not able to get additional grants, only 20 electric buses would be purchased each year.
The plan is to have an all electric bus fleet by the year 2035-2040.
"Our future is definitely in zero emission buses," added Morton.