Honolulu Prosecutor's Office and Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM) holds Anti-Cannabis Conference

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING THE AFTERNOON HIGH TIDES
TODAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours during the daily peak tides today.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas building to 6 to 9 feet late
tonight.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY
WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
.Dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and very dry
weather could produce critical fire weather conditions Thursday.
It is important to note that the winds for this event WILL NOT be
comparable in strength to the August 8, 2023 event, where wind
gusts of over 60 mph were observed.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR
LEEWARD AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.
Strongest wind gusts will be downwind of higher terrain.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities of 35 to 45 percent on Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
For actions you can take to protect life and property from;
wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at;
https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Honolulu Prosecutor's Office and the group Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM) held a conference to talk about why legalizing recreational cannabis would be a bad idea. They used examples from other states where marijuana is legal to make their point.
Officials from SAM claim the legalization of cannabis will push tourism away, will negatively impact our economy, hurt the environment, and alter the brains of youth and others who use it.
“It's one thing if an adult is smoking marijuana in their own home or in the privacy of their own property and not bothering anybody. That is not what this legislation that is being discussed is about,” said Kevin Sabet, President & CEO of SAM. “It's about commercializing marijuana, pushing it, normalizing it, promoting it. Do we really want to see that? Do we want to see big companies coming in, big alcohol, big tobacco, and pushing this on our young people?”
Those who are pro-cannabis said the data SAM presents is one-sided and that SAM left out studies that show how the drug can be beneficial to the community.
“That's the most important thing for everybody to realize in Hawaii. This medical cannabis is changing people's lives. And yes, legalization is a tough thing to think about. But it can be done properly in the years to come. We do really need to build the medical program so it's supported by the local people and our communities feel good about it," said Jason Hanley, Owner of Care Wailua and Oahu Cannabis Farm Alliance.
Hanley said he hopes there will be another conference to show the pros and cons of cannabis and not just the cons.
Currently, cannabis is not legal for recreational use but is legal for medical use. Possession of three grams or less is legal with no criminal penalties for using it. State lawmakers would have to pass a bill and have the governor sign it in order for cannabis to be legalized recreationally.