 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 700 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 357 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over portions of
leeward and central Oahu, with the heaviest showers near
Haleiwa and Waialua, and additional showers over southern and
central Oahu between Pearl City and Mililani. Rain was
falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waikele, Waipahu, Pearl City, Kunia, Waipio, Aiea, Halawa,
Haleiwa and Mokuleia.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due
to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 700 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

Honolulu Prosecuting Office shares department's position on paroling

  • Updated
  • 0
steve alm

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney, Steve Alm outlined his department's positions on sentencing and paroling within the state's courts and justice system.

Deputy prosecuting attorneys spent a lot of time presenting the department’s position on inmates who are up for parole and Attorney Steve Alm believes their time can be better spent.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred