Honolulu Prosecuting Office shares department's position on paroling

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 700 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 357 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over portions of
leeward and central Oahu, with the heaviest showers near
Haleiwa and Waialua, and additional showers over southern and
central Oahu between Pearl City and Mililani. Rain was
falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waikele, Waipahu, Pearl City, Kunia, Waipio, Aiea, Halawa,
Haleiwa and Mokuleia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due
to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 700 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney, Steve Alm outlined his department's positions on sentencing and paroling within the state's courts and justice system.
Deputy prosecuting attorneys spent a lot of time presenting the department’s position on inmates who are up for parole and Attorney Steve Alm believes their time can be better spent.
"We have information regarding inmates like we had a case where an inmate threatened somebody. We made sure to get that information to the paroling authority but at the same time we're not going to continue with this practice, essentially that is sending letters or even appearing to argue for the underlying offense because it can’t be considered," said Alm.
Alm stressed at the meeting that “community safety” is the goal of the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office.
He said his department is always fighting for inmates to serve at least the minimum sentencing
And enforcing a parole plan that inmates must complete.
<"On the plan there is the inmate’s requested residency, employment or verified employment and what programs they've completed. That report also has any intuitional misconducts because we take information from the facility," said Corey Reincke, Hawaii Paroling Authority.
The only exceptions to a lesser minimum are serious medical and mental health conditions.
"We may ask for the maximum and that’s fine. We give the deputies the authority to go there and ask for what they think they should get. We want them to be at all of the mandatory minimums," said Alm.
Before the pandemic, Alm said the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office had a guilty verdict success rate of 16% in domestic violence cases. Now, that number from 2022 is as high as 33%.