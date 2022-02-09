Honolulu Preschool forced to close after 36 years

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After 36 years, Seagull Schools Honolulu location will be forced to close at the end of August.
The city made that announcement because of a major parking structure improvement project that will take place right under the school.
Wednesday afternoon, all was quiet during naptime at Seagull Schools.
But when its pre-school students got up there was a flurry of activity, just like there has been behind the scenes - after the school found out its lease would not be renewed after summer.
"It usually takes a year to notify families of school closures or relocation efforts, we like to give them a whole year to plan what to do with their children. It also takes about a year to find a new location, so there is a lot of work ahead of us, said Seagull Schools CEO Megan McCorriston.
The school has been in its downtown location above the city park structure for 36 years. Hundreds of students call the school home, from the many families who work nearby.
"A third of our students are city and county employees, there are many from surrounding businesses, and a lot of from the Queens Medical Center," added McCorriston.
"It is the perfect spot in town. My wife works at Queens, so it was ideal as far as location," said Palolo resident Adrian Mols.
As Mols picked up his son from preschool, he said his daughter also attended Seagull Schools.
Even though he and his wife have already found another school for their son to attend this fall, Adrian was disappointed to hear about Seagull Schools being forced to close.
"When we found out about this it was tough. Finding schools is tough. We didn't know the situation, if they were booked and there has always been a problem finding daycare. We got lucky, but it is tough for lot of people," added Mols.
The school may be able to return, but that might not happen for 3 or 4 years. That is how long the rehabilitation of the aging parking structure is expected to take.
"Over the years, the waterproofing wore out, so the structure has become damaged. We are already seeing it is very damaged," stated Dept. of Design and Construction Director Alex Kozlov.
As part of this major rehabilitation project, crews will spend the rest of this year determining the extent of the damage.
Then parts of the structure will be demolished, so repairs can take place.
"There will be very large gaping holes in the structure, in the roof and first floor - because the damage is pretty severe," added Kozlov.
The worst of the damage is right under the school. Water has seeped through, rusting rebar and eating away at concrete.
In the past, the city spent hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to patch pieces of concrete. Now it will spend up to $40 million to permanently fix the concrete and replace the waterproofing.
Kozlov said after rebuilding the structure, it should safely last another 40-50 years, "The goal here is not to do bandaid or temporary fixes, the goal here is to finish the project all the way."
What city engineers don't know at this point, is if they will be able to do the massive project in smaller sections. That could mean some parking would be preserved.
Along with the structural work, there will also be efforts to modernize the center, including putting in more parking and charging for electric vehicles.