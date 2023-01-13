Honolulu Police shut down King and River Street By KITV Web Staff Jan 13, 2023 Jan 13, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are on scene in Chinatown for an apparent reckless endangering case. As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, the area of North King Street and River Street are currently closed due to an active investigation. Local Hawaiian Air flight witnessed 'vertical cloud plume' seconds before severe turbulence By Matthew Nuttle No other information has been provided at this time. This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Honolulu Police King Investigation Chinatown Honolulu Scene Update More From KITV 4 Island News Local Honolulu's CORE program rolling along after a year Updated Nov 7, 2022 Local A former judge was killed in his Wisconsin home in a targeted attack, officials say Updated Jun 4, 2022 Local Kumu Kahua Theatre New Season With Artistic Director Harry Wong Aug 13, 2022 Local Oahu father advises others to use child safety seats after devastating head-on crash near Kaneohe Updated Jul 15, 2022 Local UH men's volleyball team helps an 85-year-old Kailua woman in a big way Updated May 17, 2022 Local UH Manoa launching new graduate certificate program in Hawaiian studies Updated Jan 11, 2023 Recommended for you