Honolulu Police seeking help in locating missing woman who may be in danger By KITV Web Staff Jan 26, 2023 Jan 26, 2023 Updated 26 min ago

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are seeking the public's help in locating an Oahu woman who may be in danger. Johnalynn Ilae, 36, last made contact with a family member on Wednesday night. According to police, she may have been in the Pearl City area. Sources say she was meeting up with a man who was previously reported missing, but was then found dead Thursday afternoon at the Ala Moana Hotel.Ilae was last seen driving her brown Nissan Altima with the Hawaii license plate number SBF-091. Local 'Suspicious package' found outside FBI Honolulu office in Kapolei deemed safe | UPDATE By Matthew Nuttle She is described as 5'5, 185 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.If you see her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call 911 or Crimestoppers at 808-955-8300.