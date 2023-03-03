Honolulu Police officer arrested for violating temporary restraining order By KITV4 Web Staff Mar 3, 2023 Mar 3, 2023 Updated 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police Officer Ernest Aliksa was arrested Friday morning for violating two temporary restraining orders.He was charged and posted $3,000 bail. He was released just after 4:30 p.m. Friday. Crime & Courts Honoring the memory of an HPD officer killed in the line of duty 20 years ago By Marisa Yamane He's scheduled to be in court for this case on March 17th.According to an HPD spokesperson, Officer Aliksa is assigned to district 4, which covers Windward Oahu, and he has 10 years of service. Local Judge sentences two Maui men in hate crime case by Jeremy Lee It's HPD's policy that whenever an officer is served with a TRO that he or she is placed on restrictive duty, with their badge and gun taken away.This is a developing story. Please check back for more details. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Hawaii Medical Service Association invests $125,000 to support youth mental health initiatives statewide Updated Nov 14, 2022 Business Poll: 86% of adult Hawaii residents favor legalizing recreational marijuana Updated Feb 14, 2023 Local Gabby Petito's parents sue Brian Laundrie's parents, claiming they knew of her killing and were helping son escape Mar 11, 2022 Business The Real Price of Living in Paradise: Hawaii named least affordable state in the US Updated Aug 4, 2022 Local Exclusive: Zelensky says world should be prepared for possibility Putin could use nuclear weapons Apr 15, 2022 News 'Tatau' makes its mark at Bishop Museum Updated Jan 12, 2023 Recommended for you