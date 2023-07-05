 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Honolulu Police officer arrested for repeated TRO violations

  • Updated
  • 0
Ernest Aliksa

Honolulu Police say Ernest Aliksa was brought in to the Kaneohe police station tonight.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu police officer -- who had his police powers removed back in March after he was arrested for violating a TRO -- is back in custody.

Police say Ernest Aliksa was brought in to the Kaneohe police station Wednesday, and is now getting processed for alleged TRO violations again.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred