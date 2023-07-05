Honolulu Police officer arrested for repeated TRO violations

Digital Content Producer
Honolulu Police say Ernest Aliksa was brought in to the Kaneohe police station tonight.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu police officer -- who had his police powers removed back in March after he was arrested for violating a TRO -- is back in custody.
Police say Ernest Aliksa was brought in to the Kaneohe police station Wednesday, and is now getting processed for alleged TRO violations again.
On March 20, 2023, he violated multiple counts of a TRO, at a residence in Kaneohe.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
