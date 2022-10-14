Honolulu Police issue warning of Hawaiian Electric Company scam

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police and Crimestoppers want to warn the public of a Hawaii Electric Company Scam.
Several residents have reported receiving calls from someone purporting to be an employee with the Hawaiian Electric Company. The alleged employee informs the customer that they are past due on their electric bill and if immediate payment is not made, their electricity will be shut off.
Two victims allegedly were asked to make payment via bitcoin.
HPD confirmed that Hawaiian Electric will never call a customer to ask for payment over the phone or threaten to immediately shot off service.
Anyone who receives a threatening call, hang up, and call the customer service number on your Hawaiian Electric bill, or the Hawaiian Electric website. Do not call the number back, as you will be connected right back to scammer.
Tips to spot and avoid scams:
- Anyone from a utility demanding immediate payment via money transfer, debit, or Bitcoin is a scam.
- If the caller asks to meet the customer in person to pick up a payment, it’s a scam.
-If you receive an email from your utility urging you to click on an embedded link or attachment to resolve a utility issue or pay a bill, think before you click. It’s likely a scam.
-If a utility worker shows up at your home or place of business, ensure that person is wearing official attire with a logo, driving a properly labeled vehicle and carrying company identification. When in doubt, call the utility’s customer service center.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300, or send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.