Honolulu police investigate possible attempted murder By Web Staff Mar 18, 2022 Mar 18, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TruVuAdmin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) are investigating a potential attempted murder that happened early Friday morning on Round Top Drive.The call came in around 2 a.m.Police have mostly cleared the scene -- but Round Top drive remains closed in the area of the first lookout -- until investigators can survey the scene. Officers have not released any further details.Stay with KITV for the latest on this investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Attempted Murder Police Officer Honolulu Kitv4 Investigation Investigator More From KITV 4 Island News News House Minority Leader Val Okimoto discusses her concerns about Governor Ige's overreach in authority. Updated Nov 20, 2021 Local 2 former Hawaii lawmakers admit guilt in corruption case Updated Feb 15, 2022 Local Kauai County to distribute free at-home COVID test kits from Jan. 24-28 Updated Jan 24, 2022 Local Ukraine claims Russian general has been killed in Kharkiv Updated Mar 9, 2022 Local Saturday weather: Trade winds fill in, NW swell builds Updated Feb 19, 2022 Local Honolulu preschool forced to close after 36 years Updated Feb 10, 2022 Recommended for you