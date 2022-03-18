 Skip to main content
Honolulu police investigate possible attempted murder

Tantalus
HONOLULU (KITV4) The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) are investigating a potential attempted murder that happened early Friday morning on Round Top Drive.

The call came in around 2 a.m.

Police have mostly cleared the scene -- but Round Top drive remains closed in the area of the first lookout -- until investigators can survey the scene.

Officers have not released any further details.

Stay with KITV for the latest on this investigation.

