Honolulu Police Department warns about risks of setting off illegal fireworks

HPD says there are stiff consequences for breaking this law, too. If you are found using or in possession of under 25 pounds of illegal aerial fireworks you can be fined up to $2,000 and face up to a year in prison. For those with over 25 pounds, you could be fined of up to $10,000 and could serve up to five years in prison.
Not only is it illegal to set off fireworks, it can also be extremely dangerous. It can lead to loss of property and in some cases cause injuries or even death.
If you do decide to watch firework shows near roads, make sure you are careful and aware of your surroundings. There are traffic accidents each year due to a driver not seeing a pedestrian.
HPD says there will be zero tolerance for cars parked on freeways as this increases the chance for accidents. It will be adjusting staffing to add more personnel to be on the lookout for those breaking the law.
HPD captain James Slayter says he hopes everyone follows the law to keep everyone safe this New Year.
"Just asking everyone to be responsible, everyone to be considerate of each other, and really to have a safe holiday weekend. Ultimately we wish everyone to have a healthy, happy, and prosperous 2023," Slayter said.
If you notice anyone setting off illegal fireworks you can report them by calling 911.