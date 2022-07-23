Honolulu Police Department officer vacancies increasing

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The number of violent crimes in Oahu is increasing. Officials at Honolulu Police Department (HPD) say there have been 838 cases reported this year. The number of HPD officer vacancies are also increasing. There are currently 350 open sworn-in officer positions.
The HPD kicked off a campaign to hire and retain employees.
There is currently a pilot program in place where patrol officers will have three-day 12-hour work shifts followed by four straight days off to see if this gives a better work-life balance for their personnel. This program is scheduled to last until the end of the year.
"Our recruitment campaign is centered on trying to find candidates that possess a level of maturity, professionalism and integrity and that makes them character suitable to be a police officer,” said Aaron Takasaki-Young, a major at HPD Human Resources division.
One hundred and ninety officers were sworn in last year and 40 officers so far in 2022.
HPD held the “Women in Policing” informational session that was open to people already in the recruitment process and anyone who is interested.
Emma Moore, a Pauoa Valley resident, is currently in the background phase in the HPD recruitment process. She said she hopes to join the force because she is passionate about anti-sex trafficking work in the islands.
"Women and children who are victims to this awful crime didn't put themselves in that position nor do they want to be sex workers. I really want to help get human trafficking, particularly sex trafficking, out of the way. I think I have those tools and assets to help the department fight this crime," said Moore.
Moore believes more women officers will make an impact when looking for women and children who are forced into prostitution.
According to a report given to the Honolulu Police Commission, there were 156 applications in July which is down by 30%. For more information on the HPD recruitment process, click here.