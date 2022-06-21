Honolulu police believes series of smash & grab robberies connected

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police believe a string of smash and grab robberies that have targeted small businesses on Oahu are connected. Police say more than a dozen incidents have occurred in just the last two months.
The perpetrators are similar, according to Captain Parker Bode, in that they are completely covered. "They're attired in such a way that we can't identify them," he said, "At this time we have made no arrests, but we are pursuing viable investigative leads."
Restaurants in Kapolei, Hawaii Kai and Aina Haina have been hit with thieves causing only wanton destruction at restaurants like Aina Haina Chop Suey, which didn't have any money in the cash register overnight.
Leonard's at the Windward Mall in Kaneohe changed its hours to close earlier, and KITV noticed more staff on scene. The changes came after an incident in late April, in which men with guns and body armor broke into the malasada truck as two workers were closing up. Both workers have since quit.
A customer who grew up locally told us, "To have something like that here in Hawaii, is something we thought of a while ago as a mainland type of situation. Its terrible that things like that are happening here now."
HPD suggests businesses take their cash to the bank daily, or use a safe that is bolted to the ground. Police also recommend cameras and good area lighting, as well as shoring up windows and doors.