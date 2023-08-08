Honolulu Police announce passing of Officer Bill Sapolu

...RED FLAG WARNING FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDIT UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST LEEWARD AREAS...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong and gusty easterly winds and
low humidities will produce critical fire weather conditions
through the afternoon hours.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST LEEWARD AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Most leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent through the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
Weather Alert
...STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS CONTINUE UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST
MOUNTAIN AND LEEWARD AREAS...
.The High Wind Warning was cancelled as we transition to more of
a Wind Advisory level threat category. Wind speeds will continue
to trend lower today and tomorrow as the high pressure center
north of the islands and Hurricane Dora currently south of the
state continue to move westward.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...East-northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui
and Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots decreasing to 15 to 25 knots
tonight. Seas 8 to 12 feet subsiding to 7 to 10 feet tonight.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have announced the passing of Officer Bill Sapolu. Sapolu was injured in an accident while on duty on July 11. He passed away Tuesday, August 8 from his injuries.
Sapolu served 21 years with the Honolulu Police Department, and 22 years of military service, including 4 overseas deployments.
"Today, in his final act of service, he donated his organs to save the lives of others," Sapolu's family said in a statement.
SHOPO President Robert Cavaco issued the following statement:
On behalf of the State Board of Directors of SHOPO, I express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Honolulu Police Department Solo Bike Officer Bill Sapolu, who succumbed to injuries related to an on-duty motorcycle collision. Officer Sapolu will be remembered as a fine officer and an outstanding human being who deeply loved his family, his community, and our profession. Bill was our brother, our friend, and our colleague. He will be missed. Officer Sapolu's death is a tragic reminder of the dangers our officers face every day as they patrol our roads to help keep our community safe. We ask everyone to please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during their time of grief and loss.”
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi issued the following statement:
“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Solo Bike Officer Bill Sapolu, who gave his life while bravely serving and protecting our community. His unwavering commitment to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of our residents is a testament to his character and selflessness,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “We mourn alongside his family, friends and fellow HPD officers during this difficult time. We must remember and honor his sacrifice by continuing to support and appreciate the courageous men and women who put themselves in harm’s way every day to keep us safe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones as they navigate through this heartbreaking loss.”