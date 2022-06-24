Honolulu planning head outlines sweeping operational changes to expedite building permit process

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For years, Oahu residents and developers have complained over the months, and sometimes year-long wait to secure a building permit.
Dean Uchida, head of the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting, promised to roll out sweeping changes at the agency to expedite the permitting process.
DPP currently operates with a 25% staff shortage, but Uchida said the department plans to take on 160 new workers over the next few years, after it received approval and funding from city leaders to fill its 80 vacancies, and create 80 additional new positions.
Uchida also reported DPP is working on replacing an outdated and obsolete application system that has been in place since 1998, and now cannot handle the 20,000 submissions the agency receives each year.
"We're doing the best we can with what we got right now, so just be patient and help is on its way," Uchida said when asked if he had any words for applicants.
Since the department started more than two decades ago, it has not hired any additional examiners. There are two for electrical, two for mechanical, and five for building plans.
About 10 years ago, the department started a third-party review process to help speed up permitting. An applicant contracts a certified reviewer to ensure its plans meet city codes, so DPP does not have to do it with its limited staff.
"There is no documentation that I am aware of on why the decision was made to go the third-party route. From discussions with the staff, the issue at the time seems to have been budget constraints that limited the department’s ability to add more staff," Uchida explained. "The third-party program was a way to allow for the review of plans for code compliance but shift the cost to the applicant."
But the third-party review process had not been audited until Uchida was installed as DPP head in 2021.
"What we found, surprisingly, was that 100% of the electrical plans failed," Uchida said. "That's like public health and safety, so we kind of freaked out and started to take a more active role in looking at all the third-party review plans coming in, to the point where we started auditing every one of them."
The auditing process, however, prolonged the permitting delays. So, DPP began random reviews, and Uchida plans to suspend them in July.
"But I think the message got through, the third parties started submitting better quality work, better plans, to conform," Uchida said.
There are two parts to permitting, pre-screening to ensure applications are complete, and the actual review process.
Uchida reported DPP staff has been working overtime to complete pre-screening, so he plans to enlist Artificial Intelligence and robots for the task.
"The quicker we can get these permits out, I think the better everyone is going to be," Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters said, adding the sweeping changes to DPP will lead to more money circulating in the local economy.
Waters said he often hears complaints over year-long delays from developers who have their money tied up in land and equipment.
Additionally, Waters is also concerned about what he calls the archaic pay scale at the department, as plan reviewer positions at DPP earn about $30,000-$50,000 a year. Waters said he suggested DPP adjust the pay for these workers, which he said the department was open to.
"If you're not making enough money to survive and you're in charge of reviewing plans for projects that are in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, that's very concerning to me," Waters said. "We really should be professionalizing these positions and pay them a living wage."
Amid the operational changes, Uchida has also been forced to weed out corruption from DPP, after six employees were charged with wire fraud over a scheme in which they accepted bribes in exchange for performing official acts.
"This is an ongoing situation that is being addressed but as you can imagine researching each situation takes time," Uchida said.
Meantime, Uchida plans to roll out the new Artificial Intelligence and robotic technology by the end of summer, and hopes to have the new application system in place by the end of the year.