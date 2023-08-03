 Skip to main content
Honolulu partners with UH for job training, economic diversity initiative

  • Updated
  • 0
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In a move to bolster employment opportunities and stimulate economic diversification, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi unveiled a $5 million investment by the City and County of Honolulu to support the Good Jobs Oahu initiative in collaboration with the University of Hawaii.

The investment aims to provide comprehensive training programs for Oahu residents who are looking for higher-paying jobs in different industries that are crucial to expanding the local economy, officials said.

