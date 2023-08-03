Honolulu partners with UH for job training, economic diversity initiative

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In a move to bolster employment opportunities and stimulate economic diversification, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi unveiled a $5 million investment by the City and County of Honolulu to support the Good Jobs Oahu initiative in collaboration with the University of Hawaii.
The investment aims to provide comprehensive training programs for Oahu residents who are looking for higher-paying jobs in different industries that are crucial to expanding the local economy, officials said.
The Good Jobs Oahu initiative adds on to the existing Good Jobs Hawaii program and enhances job training courses offered by the UH Community Colleges. The expanded courses will cover a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, education, clean energy, skilled trades, creative industries, and technology. The initiative will also create pathways to careers within the City and County of Honolulu.
Blangiardi expressed his enthusiasm for the investment, emphasizing the importance of creating good jobs that benefit both the people and the local economy.
"Helping our neighbors get good jobs is a sound investment and absolutely vital for the well-being of our community," Blangiardi said.
University of Hawaii President David Lassner expressed gratitude for the partnership with the city, acknowledging the positive impact it will have on the workforce.
"This important partnership will help us provide additional pathways to meet the compelling workforce needs of our Oahu businesses and industries," Lassner said.
This collaboration between the city and UH builds upon their previous efforts. The Oahu Back to Work initiative, launched in 2020 and 2021, supported UH Community Colleges workforce training programs and provided free skills training to over 3,000 local residents to fill the employment gap during the pandemic.
"Investing in Good Jobs Hawaii means investing in the future of Oahu," said Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters. "It's about empowering our local people, strengthening our workforce, and building a resilient Oahu that is ready for the challenges and opportunities of the future."
Good Jobs Hawaii, which was launched statewide in January 2023, has already made strides in providing free skills training and job placement support to over 900 participants in coordination with more than 300 employers.
More than 50 free training courses for Fall 2023 are now available for sign up.