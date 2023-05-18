Honolulu Parks & Rec releases indoor free play and pool hours online

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM HST THIS MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 AM HST this morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Deep tropical moisture surging northward over the islands
ahead of an upper disturbance settling southeastward will
lead to an increasing likelihood for widespread heavy
rainfall and thunderstorms over the western end of the state
through Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – If you’re wanting to know if your community pool or park gymnasium is open, Parks & Rec is now posting the availability and hours of those facilities for you to easily access them!
The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation will be releasing the schedules of the city parks, gyms, recreation buildings, and park programs on their website. The park listings will include the park’s open hours, contact info, and links to seasonal enrichments activities.
Users can now search from 325 different park locations and facilities on the site as well as lap & free swim in various pools across the state and indoor, free play activities that are happening too.
“Democratizing when these popular facilities are available also helps to connect our constituents with their public resources; helping to engage the community of park users around the island," said Laura H. Thielen, DPR Director.
"We encourage everyone to check out these new online resources, and want to express a big mahalo to our park staff and cohorts in the Department of Information Technology for their amazing help expanding the capabilities of the PROS website. We will continue working with them to expand the capabilities of PROS, including plans to move the park permitting process online,” Thielen added.
As of now, the online schedules don’t include permitted use of the facilities by non-City leagues, clubs, or organizations. However, they do show when the facilities will be open to the public for non-reservation type activities, AKA “free play.”
Keep in mind that popular summer fun programs can impact the availability of the pools, gyms, outdoor courts, playgrounds, and other park amenities. This will occur on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting on Tuesday, June 13 through Friday, July 28.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.