Honolulu parks committee considers resolution to enforce rules, address concerns at Keeau Beach Park

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Keeau Beach Park, which is past Makaha on the Waianae coast, has its share of problems, including illegal dumping, illegal camping, illegal fireworks, burnouts and street racing. But a city council resolution hopes to address those problems.
Community members have come up with a plan that includes having police enforce the park rules and closure hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The resolution also urges the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation to install gates at the entrances as well as put up more signs that clearly state the rules.
The Honolulu City Council's Parks and Community Services Committee heard the resolution Thursday afternoon.
“The biggest concern that I have is, of course, is enforcement of the park rules. It doesn't do us any good to have park rules if we don't enforce them,” said Uncle Hank, who lives next to the park.
“In general, we agree. The area deserves the attention. We feel like we have been giving attention to this and effort over the past year and a half and we will continue to do so,” replied City Parks Director Laura Thielen.
After listening to testimony from the community, Thielen, and police, the committee voted to report the resolution out for adoption.