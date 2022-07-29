 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Honolulu parks committee considers resolution to enforce rules, address concerns at Keeau Beach Park

  • 0

Keeau Beach Park, which is past Makaha on the Waianae coast, has its share of problems, including illegal dumping, illegal camping, illegal fireworks, burnouts and street racing. But a city council resolution hopes to address those problems.

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Keeau Beach Park, which is past Makaha on the Waianae coast, has its share of problems, including illegal dumping, illegal camping, illegal fireworks, burnouts and street racing. But a city council resolution hopes to address those problems.

Community members have come up with a plan that includes having police enforce the park rules and closure hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The resolution also urges the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation to install gates at the entrances as well as put up more signs that clearly state the rules.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK