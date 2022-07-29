...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on
Sunday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT ON SUNDAY FOR LEEWARD SIDES
OF ALL ISLANDS...
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through
Sunday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trades up to 20 mph.
* HUMIDITY...45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Honolulu parks committee considers resolution to enforce rules, address concerns at Kea'au Beach Park
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kea'au Beach Park, which is past Makaha on the Waianae coast, has its share of problems, including illegal dumping, illegal camping, illegal fireworks, burnouts and street racing. But a city council resolution hopes to address those problems.
Community members have come up with a plan that includes having police enforce the park rules and closure hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The resolution also urges the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation to install gates at the entrances as well as put up more signs that clearly state the rules.
The Honolulu City Council's Parks and Community Services Committee heard the resolution Thursday afternoon.
“The biggest concern that I have is, of course, is enforcement of the park rules. It doesn't do us any good to have park rules if we don't enforce them,” said Uncle Hank, who lives next to the park.
“In general, we agree. The area deserves the attention. We feel like we have been giving attention to this and effort over the past year and a half and we will continue to do so,” replied City Parks Director Laura Thielen.
After listening to testimony from the community, Thielen, and police, the committee voted to report the resolution out for adoption.